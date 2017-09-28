Fire at Mr. Sandman leaves 3 stores with smoke damage

Montgomery Fire Department officials are looking into a fire that happened overnight at the Mr. Sandman Mattress and Furniture Store.

According to Sgt. Omari Whiting, units were called to the 600 block of Atlanta Highway. When firefighters arrived on the scene, heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the rear of the building.

Whiting says it appears the fire started in the break room of the store and spread to the showroom. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading any further including to the second story which was packed with new mattresses.

All three business in the complex, Mr. Sandman, Sneakers and Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet sustained smoke damage.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The lanes in front of Mr. Sandman, the westbound lanes of Atlanta Highway, were closed for a time while MFR worked to take care of the scene.

