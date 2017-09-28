Units respond to fire at Mr. Sandman in Montgomery

Several fire units are on scene at Mr. Sandman on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.

A WSFA 12 News crew spoke to Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel at the scene. They confirm there was a structure fire at Mr. Sandman. MFR says the fire began in the break room of the mattress and furniture store, but units were able to contain it there.

MFR reports the two other businesses in the shopping area around Mr. Sandman - Sneakers and Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet - suffered smoke damage.

The lanes in front of Mr. Sandman, the westbound lanes of Atlanta Highway, are closed while MFR continues to take care of the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.