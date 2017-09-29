Controversial film on Don Siegelman legal case to show in Montgomery

The controversial documentary about former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman's legal case will play for the first time in Montgomery on Sunday. The Davis Theater says it will show, "Atticus v. The Architect: The Political Assassination of Don Siegelman".

The film, which alleges conspirators worked to take down Siegelman, was originally slated to show at the Capri Theatre in Cloverdale back in July. A group rented the theater to show the documentary, but the Capri Theater's board of directors rescinded the rental.

According to board members, the film portrays a fellow board member in a quote, "false and defamatory manner." That board member is Leura Canary, who was a prosecutor in Siegelman's bribery case.

"I think it's a shame that the Capri Theater backed away from it, but it's understandable given the fact that the prosecutor who set this all in motion, whose husband was running my opponent's campaign is on the board of the Capri Theater, and just didn't want it shown," Siegelman said. "I think the people who see the documentary will know why Leura Canary and her husband, Billy Canary, did not want this documentary shown in Montgomery."

The Capri did send this statement about its decision to not show the film there, saying, "The Board of Directors of the Capri Theatre voted to rescind the rental of the theatre for a screening of Atticus vs The Architect because it believes the film makes false and defamatory accusations against a sitting board member. We wish the Davis Theatre luck with their screening."

Siegelman will be at the Davis Theater for the showing of the film on Sunday. He describes it as a must-see for everyone in Alabama.

"I think it's important for everyone to make up their own mind as to the truth about what happened to me, when, and by whom, and for what reason. The documentary being shown this Sunday at the Davis Theater is a way to begin to put the pieces together."

Atticus v. The Architect will be played at 3 p.m. If you would like to purchase tickets, click this link.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.