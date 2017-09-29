Amanda: Goodbye 90s, Hello 80s!

As of this morning, we have seen our first of two cold fronts push past the region. Dew points have fallen a bit because of the boundary passing towards our south, but temperatures haven't budged much. No worries though: by Alabama standards, fall-like weather will be here sooner rather than later...

Today: Drier air is slowly filtering in across our state; that is helping to make it feel a tad bit more comfortable, but it also allows temperatures to heat effectively. Because of our drier atmosphere highs today will be cooler than yesterday, but many towns will still likely be pushing close to 90°. Expect a mostly sunny sky with other a few fair weather clouds and a very low-end chance for any rain.

The Weekend: Not much is changing except for the temperatures over the next few days... highs each afternoon throughout the weekend will drop a few degrees; by Saturday we are in the mid 80s and then we're even cooler by Sunday with highs only climbing into the low 80s. Sunshine and mostly dry conditions last through the weekend and even linger into the new workweek next week.

I know what you are probably thinking... "80s don't feel like fall - those temperatures are HOT". Well, both are those statements are true. The textbook definition of "fall" would likely be colder than 80°, but here in Alabama low 80s are still very common/seasonable through the first week or two of October. 80s can be hot, but with this overall weather pattern remaining so dry, it definitely will be a more comfortable and bearable warmth. So, enjoy the sunshine and pull our your sweaters (at least for the early mornings/late nights) because overnight lows are seasonable in the low/mid 60s through next week.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.