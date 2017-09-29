Man facing child abuse charges in Dothan

A man has been arrested for allegedly torturing a child in Dothan, according to the police department.

Dothan Police say, Alphonzo Sanders, 38, was arrested for one count of torture, willful abuse of a child under 18-years-old.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Dusy Street on August 8. No other information is available for release, according to police.

Sanders was taken into custody and placed under a $15,000 bond.

