2 charged with armed robbery in Demopolis

Two Greensboro men are facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station in Demopolis.

According to Demopolis Police, Durwood McAlphine, 25, and Demondte Pernell, 23, are both charged with one count of robbery in the first degree.

The charges are related to an incident that happened on Thursday around 6:45 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station, located on U.S. Highway 80 west. Chief of Police Tommie Reese says a suspect walked into the gas station wearing a mask and demanding money from the cashier.

After the cashier gave the suspects money, the suspect made her sit on the floor before fleeing, Reese says.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to get the description of the vehicle from surveillance footage and place a lookout for the car. Twenty-minutes later, officers pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the lookout and were able to determine that the suspects inside were involved in the armed robbery.

Reese says the cashier was not hurt during the robbery.

McAlphine and Demondte were taken into custody but a bond amount is not known at this time.

