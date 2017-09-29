3 in custody after chase, crash in Montgomery

Three people are in custody and facing charges after a police chase and crash in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highland Avenue at Panama on Friday. When officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into a second vehicle at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Ann Street.

After the crash, Duckett says the suspect vehicle then continued down Highland Avenue and came to a stop near Harrison Road. The three occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot.

Officers were able to take all three suspects into custody following a short foot pursuit, according to Duckett.

Charges against the suspects are pending at this time.

