"Unacceptable": Pearl speaks out on allegations in federal indictment

Auburn Men's Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl dodges questions regarding the indictment of suspended Assistant Head Coach Chuck Persons during news conference Friday.

Pearl faced the press Friday for the first time since Person was charged in a six count federal indictment, bringing Auburn University into a bombshell investigation by the FBI that exposed 10 people, including four assistant coaches reportedly engaging in hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors, agents, even tailors.

Friday, Pearl called the allegations in the indictment, ‘unacceptable’, and stood by statement made earlier in the week by Auburn University, (http://www.wsfa.com/story/36455177/auburn-ncaa-react-after-fbi-corruption-probe-of-college-basketball)

When asked whether he would hire a new assistant coach, who the players were, and if Pearl was concerned about his job, Pearl stated, “I can’t and won’t have further comment.”

Pearl instead focused on the strength of the team, successful workouts and expectations for the season.

"I recognize and I do respect the job you guys have to do, but the reason we are having this press conference right now is to mark the start of practice", Pearl told the press

