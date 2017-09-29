"Unacceptable": Pearl speaks out on allegations in federal indictment

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in an early morning death investigation.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in an early morning death investigation.More >>
The State Bureau of Investigating is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Ozark on Thursday.More >>
The State Bureau of Investigating is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Ozark on Thursday.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Auburn Men's Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl is expected to hold a press conference Friday ahead of the team’s first practice.More >>
Auburn Men's Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl is expected to hold a press conference Friday ahead of the team’s first practice.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims....More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims....More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
It's been 13 years since the Houston County Lions have started off a season as hot as they have this year, when most of the players on the 2017 team were still learning their ABCs.More >>
It's been 13 years since the Houston County Lions have started off a season as hot as they have this year, when most of the players on the 2017 team were still learning their ABCs.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.More >>
The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.More >>
The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.More >>