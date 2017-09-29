State investigating officer-involved shooting in Ozark

The State Bureau of Investigating is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Ozark on Thursday.

According to the Ozark Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 231 and Highway 123.

Police say the traffic stop was initially conducted because a juvenile passenger had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers had prior knowledge that the juvenile was armed and had made statements that he would not be taken into custody if approached by law enforcement.

When officers approached the juvenile, they found him to be armed, according to police. Officers told the juvenile to put down the gun multiple times. The juvenile then pointed the weapon at officers and shots were fired by officers. The juvenile was struck once and retreated into the woods.

Officers then began a search of the wooded area along with several residences along Highway 123.

After a three-hour search, law enforcement located the juvenile suspect in the 4000 block of Highway 123. Police say the suspect was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

The juvenile suspect, who has not been identified at this time, suffered a single gunshot, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

No other details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

