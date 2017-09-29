Court: Man can't sue over unpaid jackpot at Alabama casino

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court says a man can't sue over an unpaid, $1.4 million jackpot at an Indian casino.

The justices ruled Friday that a judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the Poarch Band of Creek Indians since the law makes them immune from such complaints.

Jerry Rape sued in 2011 claiming he won a $1.4 million jackpot at an electronic gambling machine at the tribe's casino in Montgomery. But rather than being paid, Rape says he was detained and refused any money after workers told him the machine had malfunctioned.

A judge dismissed the suit after the casino claimed it was shielded by tribal immunity, and the Supreme Court agreed.

Separately, the justices let two other lawsuits against the tribe involving car wrecks go forward.

