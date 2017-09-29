ASU baseball team ramps up efforts to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
If you follow college football in the south you’ve likely seen FunnyMaine pop up on your Facebook feed. He's the man behind the "How Bama Fans Watched The Games" clips that have been viewed and shared millions of times. But who is the man behind the Funnymaine?More >>
The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University has issued refunds to basketball season ticket holders the day after one of the team's coaches was arrested.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Auburn University and the NCAA reacted to news Tuesday about the arrest of four basketball coaches, including one from Auburn, on federal corruption charges.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
The Auburn Tigers hit the road to Columbia to open SEC play against the Missouri Tigers. Keep up with all the action here.More >>
Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.More >>
Auburn released its 2018 football schedule Tuesday and it includes one neutral-site game. Auburn will also play 7 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and of course standing out is the Nov. 24 Iron Bowl meeting with Alabama in Tuscaloosa.More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims....More >>
The images and personal accounts coming out of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria have inspired members of Alabama State University’s baseball team to take action to provide assistance and aid to victims....More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks are coming off a 31-28 victory on the road against Ferrum, making this Huntingdon's third-straight win.More >>
The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.More >>
The last time the Alabama State University football team won a game was Nov. 24.More >>
The Faulkner University Eagles ended a two-game losing streak this past weekend as they defeated the St. Andrews College Knights, 38-20.More >>
The Faulkner University Eagles ended a two-game losing streak this past weekend as they defeated the St. Andrews College Knights, 38-20.More >>
It's hard to think that a team that has won three straight games and has put up over 1500 yards of offense during that time frame is in the middle of a funk.More >>
It's hard to think that a team that has won three straight games and has put up over 1500 yards of offense during that time frame is in the middle of a funk.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court says a man can't sue over an unpaid, $1.4 million jackpot at an Indian casino.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court says a man can't sue over an unpaid, $1.4 million jackpot at an Indian casino.More >>
Auburn Men's Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl is expected to hold a press conference Friday ahead of the team’s first practice.More >>
Auburn Men's Head Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl is expected to hold a press conference Friday ahead of the team’s first practice.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>