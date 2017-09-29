Man charged with murder after overnight Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect in an early morning death investigation.

According to MPD, Isaac Walters, 22, is charged with felony murder.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Poplar Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a possible shooting. When officers arrived, there was no one at the scene but there was evidence of a shooting. A short time later, MPD was notified of a man being dropped off at the emergency room of Jackson Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say further investigation indicated Walters and the deceased suspect went to the 2700 block of Poplar Street armed with handguns and exchanged gunfire with other people. During the shooting, the deceased suspect suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Walters is charged with felony murder because the occurred while he and the deceased suspect were committing a felony, police say.

Walters suffered a minor gunshot wound during the shooting. No one else was injured.

The name of the deceased is being withheld.

