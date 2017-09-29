Watch the Seahawks vs the Colts livestream

The Seahawks try to get back on track when they host the Colts at CenturyLink Field.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Seattle Seahawks from CenturyLink Field Sunday night, beginning at 6 pm. Indianapolis has won its last two games against the Seahawks and lead the series 7-4.

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the game and you can watch the high-definition live stream via your desktop computer at this link or by accessing the NBC Sports app on your tablet or connected television devices.

