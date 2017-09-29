Watch the Sunday Night Football live stream

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans from NRG Stadium Sunday night. Last year, the Texans defeated the Chiefs 19-12, but Kansas City leads the all-time series, 5-4.

NBC Sports will have live coverage beginning with the Football Night in America preshow at 6 p.m., followed by the game. You can watch the high-definition live stream via your desktop computer at this link or by accessing the NBC Sports app on your tablet or connected television devices.

