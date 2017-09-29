Neighborhood leaders bringing safety awareness project to life

BONDS Montgomery is inviting all Montgomery residents to their Safety Saturday event. The purpose of Safety Saturday is to keep Montgomery children out of harm’s way.

Safety Saturday is a class project that’s coming to life. It’s an event being put on by BONDS Neighborhood Leadership Institute Class.

“A group of leaders throughout the city who have gotten together and decided they wanted to go through an extensive training program and as an end product of the training, they're required to do a project," said Regina Meadows, Program Director at BONDS Montgomery.

The group decided to focus on safety.

Safety Saturday has been in the works for three months, and will be a morning of entertainment and safety demonstrations to ensure the safety of Montgomery’s youth.

"We've got to take care of them because for one, they don't know as much-- hopefully-- as we know but to educate them and to make sure that they are prepared to be aware of stranger danger and different things of that nature,” said Meadows.

At Saturday's event, there will be activities for the kids, free digital finger printing, child seat belt safety checks, and vendors there to answer questions. Some of those vendors will be from the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire and Rescue, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.

The event begins Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Union Station Train Shed on 300 Water Street. It is free and open to the public.

