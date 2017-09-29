Auburn University cuts ribbon on new band facility

Auburn University officials cut the ribbon on the new $3 million band practice facility Friday.

"It gives us new dressing room facilities for students, a pavilion space, a new turf field, new adequate storage space for all of our instruments, a room for our majorettes and flag line to keep their things organized. So definitely a day that changing the Auburn band," said Auburn University Marching Band Director, Corey Spurlin.

The facility has been coming together for the past eight years. Spurlin says band members are grateful for this new facility but they are looking forward to moving on to phase two.

“We’re looking to build a new rehearsal hall. A building that’s big enough towards the band to rehearse music inside. We have a band room now, but it was built in the 70s for a band that’s 150 smaller than we are now. So we’re looking for space that’s big enough that we can go inside during inclement weather and continue to practice during those days," Spurlin said.

One former Auburn Marching Band member says that this new facility is a lot different than the field he used to practice on.

“Oh this is amazing, it’s unbelievable really. When we were here we would march on the outfield of the baseball field. So if it rained or there were ruts and all kind of stuff in it, and this is just amazing,“ said former Auburn Marching Band member, Howard Frontz.

After the ceremony was over, the marching band took advantage of their new facilities and started practice.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.