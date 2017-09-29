Telemarketing scam costs victims millions

Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve President-Elect Quinton Ross' contract.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve President-Elect Quinton Ross' contract.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Traffic Cams are showing delays on Interstate 85 northbound between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor RoadMore >>
Traffic Cams are showing delays on Interstate 85 northbound between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor RoadMore >>
Carolyn Turner is living on a tight budget after losing $40,000 in a telemarketing scheme. She says the caller asked, "If I would be interested in investing in a company that would help small businesses."More >>
Carolyn Turner is living on a tight budget after losing $40,000 in a telemarketing scheme. She says the caller asked, "If I would be interested in investing in a company that would help small businesses."More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>