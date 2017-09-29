Delays on I-85 NB between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor Road in Montgomery

Traffic Cams are showing delays on Interstate 85 northbound between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor Road.
It appears the left lane is blocked near the Taylor Road exit.
