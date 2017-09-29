Delays on I-85 NB between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor Road in M - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Delays on I-85 NB between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor Road in Montgomery

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic Cams are showing delays on Interstate 85 northbound between Eastern Boulevard and Taylor Road.

It appears the left lane is blocked near the Taylor Road exit.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly