ASU board approves new president's contract

The Alabama State Board of Trustees voted Friday to approve President-Elect Quinton Ross' contract.

Ross was appointed on Sept. 8 to be the university's 15th president.

WSFA 12 News has requested a copy of the contract under the state's open records law, but it hasn't been released.

Trustee Joe Whitt was one of two board members to vote against approving the contract. Whitt said he was opposed to the process of approving the contract, not Ross. The board members were apparently emailed the latest version of the proposed contract, which included the executive committee's recommendations and updates from Ross' attorney, on Friday morning. Whitt said the board voted in an earlier meeting that they would have five days to review the contract before voting.

Whitt said voting on the contract Friday was "not right."

There was also some confusion about which version the board was voting on. Paper copies were then passed out to the board members.

We were told that Ross will take over as president two weeks after he signs the deal. Ross will address students, faculty and staff at ASU's fall convocation Tuesday.

At Friday's meeting, the board also approved the university's 2018 budget as written and left amendment options open for once the new president and new administration review it.

Interim President Dr. Leon Wilson also gave a report where he emphasized the issues facing the university, like a drop in enrollment.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.