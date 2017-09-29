Business owner loses products, not joy, after destructive fire

David Justice, owner of Mr. Sandman Mattress Outlet, said he and his employees have started the process of rummaging through what’s left of one his showrooms after a fire caused severe damage on Thursday night.

Justice said the Montgomery Fire Department determined the flames started in the break room kitchen from an electric short, but he has not be given a specific cause. He said he considers the showroom to be a total loss, between the beds and mattresses that were actually burned, smoke damage and the strong stench of the smoke in the air.

“We maintain a lot of inventory, probably more than anyone in this area by fair, and probably about half of it was affected,” Justice said.

The building where Mr. Sandman is located, on Atlanta Highway, houses two showrooms with a Sneakers store in between. A manager from the Sneakers store said the smoke damage caused the store to shut down because some of its products were impacted. He said he expects the store to be closed for several days. The other Mr. Sandman showroom is open and functioning but there is a smoke smell, and Justice said he expects to take a loss on some of the inventory in that showroom as well.

“The good news is we have an offsite warehouse where we keep a lot of product,” Justice said. “So, if someone comes in and likes what they see, we can just get it from there.”

In addition to the offsite warehouse, there is another 12,000 square foot warehouse that sits above the Montgomery location. Justice said smoke from the fire filled that warehouse, but many of the mattresses have a plastic covering.

“We just have to go through and see which ones are affected,” Justice said. “Like, some may have holes in the covering or it’s not on there good enough.”

At this point, Justice said he and his team are not completely sure the extent of the damage or how big of a monetary hit the company will take. However, he said he will continue to smile and serve his customers to the best of his ability because “there are worse things”.

“This was an inconvenience,” Justice said. “The people in Puerto Rico and Houston and Florida, they have problems. This is something that the insurance will take care, we’ll get by and everybody will be okay.”

Justice said there will likely be major sales on many of his products in the coming week, and that the Mr. Sandman location in Millbrook is still up and running.

