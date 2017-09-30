Vernon: Warm weather Saturday, cooler air Sunday

SATURDAY: Get set for another beautiful day across Alabama early on. That's right, Saturday will be a tale of two halves of the day. The morning will feature plenty of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. By lunchtime we'll be in the low 80s, and that's where we will begin to see a change.

Clouds will look to overtake our skies through the afternoon as temperatures peak in the upper 80s. As a cold front moves through the state we'll run the chance of a few strays showers. The window for opportunity for our minimal 10 percent rain chance begins at 1 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. So this is by no means a wash out for your outdoor plans but be mindful of the possibility of some rain in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: We'll feel the rush of cooler, drier air Sunday. Finally after a little more than a week in to fall, it will actually feel like it. Expect highs Sunday afternoon in the lower 80s. Skies will likely be mostly sunny across central Alabama and partly cloudy across southern Alabama. We'll keep rain chances very low at less than 10 percent, with the best chance for areas closest to the Alabama-Florida state line.

AFTER THE WEEKEND: Cooler air will remain in place after the weekend, so expect low 80s for high temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Sadly for all of you cool-weather lovers, temperatures will begin to warm back up as we move through the workweek. We'll be back into the upper 80s as early as Thursday.

