AUM student reports rape on campus

A student at Auburn University at Montgomery is reporting that she was raped on campus. 

According to a Campus Safety Notice, the unnamed victim told the AUM Police Department that an acquaintance raped her during a visit on Sept. 23. 

According to the notice, the victim is not pressing charges at this time. 

To report a sexual assault, call 334-244-3424 to reach the AUM Police Department or dial 911, or dial 334-244-3755 to report the incident to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator. 

