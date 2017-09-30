Auburn ticket scalpers required to have permit

The City of Auburn is making an effort to prevent the sale of fraudulent Auburn University football tickets.

"Anyone who wants to scalp/resale tickets to Auburn events, sporting events, movies what have you requires a permit," said City of Auburn Revenue Manager, Latrice Mose.

The permit is good from July 1 of the current year to June 30 of the following year.

"The permit process is a very fast process. We require a valid driver's license or state issued ID and $155 cash equivalent. You come into our office and we have you sign paperwork and get your picture taken and we print your permit immediately" said Mose.

Most scalpers stand in high traffic areas wearing a city issued badge around their neck, but there is one exception to the rule.

"We are not requiring them to obtain a permit to just resale some tickets that they couldn't attend a game to. So, and its pretty evident if you're out there all day saying that you need tickets and then a few minutes later you're selling tickets then we know that you're not the family whose two sons couldn't attend the game with you," said Mose.

We tried to reach out to several ticket scalpers, but they declined interviews.

City officials say they've sold about 47 permits this year.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.