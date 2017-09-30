Military mom surprises family for Homecoming

A mother who has been deployed for six months, surprised her family at a Montgomery Dolphins football game on Saturday.

Alesha Moore was deployed six months ago and was set to return to Montgomery later this year. However, she recently got word they would be sending her home three weeks early.

“I wanted to surprise them. Then I didn’t want something to come up and I couldn’t make it home, and then they be anticipating my arrival, and then it you know, so I just wanted to show up,” said Alesha Moore.

She was able to keep her early arrival a secret for weeks.

“Everything just fell in place. I was able to leave earlier and I found out a couple weeks ago that I can leave early and it just so happened that it was on the same day as my team’s homecoming. So, I just told one person, which was Monica the Treasurer, and she made it happen,” Moore said.

This year, she missed a lot of firsts, including her daughter’s first day of Kindergarten and her son’s first day of middle school, but she’s ready to make it up to them.

“Go home, that’s it, and just spend time with my family,” said Moore.

That will be easy considering her daughter, Alaya, already has some big plans for them.

“Have fun. Eat ice cream together, and spend a little time with my brother… my whole family,” said Alaya Moore.

Alesha is the vice president of the Montgomery Dolphins youth football and cheer league. Her son, Aarin Moore, plays football for the Montgomery Dolphins, while her daughter, Alaya, cheers on the sidelines.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.