Faulkner, Huntingdon, Tuskegee collect big wins Saturday

Faulkner, Huntingdon and Tuskegee all picked up impressive wins on Saturday. Both Huntingdon and Tuskegee picked up wins on the road, while Faulkner took care of business at home.

The Faulkner Eagles (3-2) flew to an easy 48-21 victory over Webber International (2-3). Quarterback Clayton Nicholas threw for 374 yards, with Jacob McCrary hauling in 168 of those yards himself. Nicholas had four touchdown passes in the first half, and Faulkner found themselves up 34-0 at halftime. Nicholas had touchdown passes of 24, 14, 91 and 15 yards.

Huntingdon, on the road, took down Brevard College 34-10, to improve to 4-1 in 2017. Huntingdon got a 200-plus yard passing day, 100-plus yard rushing day and 100-plus yard receiving day from its players. Quarterback Chip Taylor completed 12-of-14 passes for 246 yards, while Vic Jerald accumulated 106 yards on the ground and Otis Porter 110 in the receiving category. The Hawks posted over 560 yards of total offense to Brevard's 275.

Tuskegee bounced back from a horrid experience against Findlay last Saturday. The Golden Tigers stay perfect against Lane College under head coach Willie Slater, improving to 22-0 all-time. Tuskegee held off a late surge by the Dragons to earn a hard 28-23 win. Tuskegee got a pick-six from Osband Thompson and a 73-yard touchdown run by Hoderick Lowe to highlight the scoring.

Faulkner welcomes Ave Maria University to Billy D. Hilyer Stadium next Saturday at 4 p.m. Huntingdon will be back on the gridiron against Averett for a 1 p.m. kick. Tuskegee looks to keep the momentum rolling in the 82nd Tuskegee-Morehouse Classic in Columbus, Georgia. That game will be a 1 p.m. kick Central Standard Time.

