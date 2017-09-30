Auburn dominates Mississippi State, 2-0 to open SEC play

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers (4-1) did not miss a beat offensively against No. 24 Mississippi State (3-2) Saturday night.

Auburn totaled over 500 yards of offense for the third time this season in the 49-10 win under the lights at Jordan-Hare. 267 yards passing and 244 yards rushing totaled out to 511.

The Tigers led the Bulldogs 21-10 at half behind two Jarrett Stidham touchdown passes. Auburn received the ball first in the game and Kerryon Johnson got things going with a big 59-yard rush into Mississippi State territory. On 4th-and-goal, Johnson punched it in for his sixth touchdown in the last five quarters.

Johnson added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half, giving him eight in the last two games. He accumulated 116 yards on 23 attempts.

Stidham ended the game 13-of-16, another efficient night, but it was the defense that turned it up a notch in the second half.

Though the defense played tough in the first half, the turnovers came after the intermission. Auburn got interceptions from Tray Matthews and Javaris Davis. Davis's interception was returned 37 yards for the touchdown.

The secondary proved to be tough on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald misfired on 20 passes, going 13-of-33 while throwing two interceptions.

The Tigers played a very disciplined game, only having one penalty to the Bulldogs' 10.

Auburn, now 2-0 in SEC play, will play host to Ole Miss next Saturday. That game will be an 11 a.m. kick.

