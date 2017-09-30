Auburn picking up where they left off against Mizzou

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers did not miss a beat offensively in the first against Mississippi State.

The Tigers currently lead the Bulldogs 21-10 at halftime but it was all Auburn for the majority of the first half. Auburn received the ball first and Kerryon Johnson got things going with a big 59-yard yard rush into Mississippi State territory. On 4th-and-goal, Johnson punched it in for his sixth touchdown in the last five quarters.

Jarrett Stidham posted two touchdown passes, and 148 yards on 8-of-10 passing. The quarterback had big connections of 47 and 49 yards.

The defense held strong minus a late second-quarter touchdown drive from Mississippi State before the half.

Follow @wsfa12sports to keep up with all the latest updates and big plays.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.