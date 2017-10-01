Auburn rape suspect back in jail, bond revoked

A man accused of raping an Auburn University student on a transit bus is back in jail after getting out on bond.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, Tony Patillo, who was arrested on Sept. 16 on sexual assault and sodomy charges, engaged in some type of action that the court believed was evident of a threat or continuing conduct of violating the law.

Patillo is back in jail and his bond has been revoked.

