Hackney building in Opp catches fire Sunday morning

Crews managed to extinguish a structure fire at the HT Hackney building in Opp Sunday morning.

According to Opp Police Department Chief Mike McDonald, police and fire crews responded to the fire at the grocery distributor and were able to extinguish the flames. McDonald said the office area of the building suffered moderate to heavy damage.

McDonald advised a section of the Opp bypass was shut down while crews battled the fire, but it has since been reopened.

There were no injuries.

