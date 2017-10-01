Charter-Spectrum experiencing outages across southeast

Charter-Spectrum customers are experiencing outages across the southeast, according to a tweet from the Spectrum support team.

We are still working to resolve the service outage affecting Southeastern States and parts of Texas, California, and Louisiana. Thank you. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) October 1, 2017

Downdetector.com has a map that shows the outages across the region. For updates on the issue, click here.

Spectrum is a brand of Charter Communication.

