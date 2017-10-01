Autauga County Sheriff's Office investigating Sunday morning murder

The Autauga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, at 8:20 a.m. deputies responded to a call of a person shot lying in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of County Road 1 South. When they arrived the deputies found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Melvin W. Perry, deceased.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the sheriff's office at 334-361-2500 or the secret witness line at 334-361-2599.

