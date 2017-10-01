Best Twitter reactions from Saturday night's upset in Baton Rouge

Heads are still spinning after Saturday night's wild victory by the Troy Trojans in Baton Rouge. The Trojans knocked off the No. 25 Tigers, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive non-conference unranked victories for LSU.

On top of it all, did we mention it was homecoming? Because Troy sure did. After the game, the university added insult to injury, unleashing the shade with this tweet:

Hey @LSU, thanks for having us down for homecoming! We really enjoyed it! ?? — Troy University (@TROYUnews) October 1, 2017

Fans and former Troy Trojan players took to Twitter to express their excitement over the win, including former Trojan defensive end and Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware.

Ware even shared a video in which the Troy Trojans Football team's official Twitter account posted:

Two-time NFL Champion with the Giants, and former Troy punter Lawrence Tynes also congratulated the team and head coach Neal Brown:

Rep. Martha Roby added:

Wow!!! Did you see that?! How about those Troy Trojans!!! HUGE win over LSU!! @TROYUnews @TroyTrojansFB #RTW — Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) October 1, 2017

Troy Softball coach Beth Mullins captured a video watching with her team and cheering on the Trojans:

When @TroyTrojansSB stops at BWWs on way back from fall games to watch a huge @TroyTrojansFB win! #OneTroy pic.twitter.com/f9mS9NhleY — Beth Mullins (@TroySBCoach) October 1, 2017

After the game, head coach Neal Brown met with his players and had a little something to say about the upset himself:

"We did so many good things ... We just beat LSU!"

?? #OneTROY ?? pic.twitter.com/Z6R6ZF8PX4 — Troy FB ???????? (@TroyTrojansFB) October 1, 2017

"Huge win. Huge win for our program. We're very proud of our guys. We just didn't start playing football tonight. We've been playing for a long time," said head coach Neal Brown.

"We've won three national championships. We've played against the 'Who's who' of college football over the last 15 years and had some wins at our place," said Brown. "We've been knocking on the door a long time."

Troy will look to keep the momentum gained from Saturday night's win, and carry that into an Oct. 11 contest with South Alabama.

