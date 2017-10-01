Auburn Public Library art exhibit promotes disability awareness

The Auburn Public Library currently has a photography exhibit promoting disability awareness and inclusion in the community on display. Many of the photographs on display were captured by students in the BraveHart Center for Place and Purpose Outreach program.

“This is a great way to provide outreach not only to the volunteers and the students through the BraveHeart Center, but it’s a great way to help us reach out to individuals who don’t necessarily have the capability to just walk in to the library,” said Auburn Public Library Public Services Librarian, Amber Gill.

The program is created for students with disabilities. The students were given cameras during their daily walks of Auburn University’s campus in hopes to create a photography exhibit that showcases their talents.

BraveHeart Center For Place And Purpose is a joint outreach program of the Auburn University Social Work Program in the College of Liberal Arts and First Presbyterian Church of Auburn.



“Those with challenges and special needs for so long have been marginalized by society, and they have been kind of kept out of interactions with the community, and they are human beings. They have special skills and talents and although they may not be able to directly communicate that as other individuals may be able to you, this is a chance to work with them and be able to draw them out and discover what amazing talents and skills that they have,” Gill said.



The exhibit will be on display at the Auburn Public Library until Oct. 29.

