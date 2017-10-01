Troy player to face disciplinary action following obscene gesture during LSU game

It was a good night for both Trojan fans and players as Troy upset its first AP top 25 opponent in 13 years in No. 25 LSU Saturday night. However underneath the cover of a night of celebration, one Troy player potentially took it too far.

Sunday, Troy head coach Neal Brown released a statement regarding Troy wide receiver Alvin Bryant:

I was made aware of the video of Alvin Bryant, and I am extremely disappointed in his actions. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our program, and he will face immediate disciplinary actions. It is unfortunate that I have to address the behavior of one individual after a significant victory for our football program. However, it is important that our young men understand the consequences of their decisions and actions.

WSFA 12 News reporter Justin McNelley quoted a tweet sent out on twitter referencing "obscene gestures" made by Bryant towards the crowd.

Troy HC Neal Brown responds to the video of WR Alvin Bryant making obscene gestures at the crowd in Troy's win over LSU. https://t.co/UVIQIPzg6u — Justin McNelley (@Justin_WSFA) October 1, 2017

Troy took down the No. 25 Tigers 24-21 Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

