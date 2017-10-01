Students return to Troy still shocked after Saturday's upset

The third time's the charm and after two previous failed attempts, Troy defeated No. 25 LSU in Death Valley.

Some Troy University students made the roughly six-hour drive to Baton Rouge.

"About 90 percent of the game it was just excitement. We were in pure shock really, you know, that we were winning by that much for most of the game," said Ashli Morris, SGA President at Troy University.

Sophomore Michael Ingram was at the game, he returned, but his voice didn’t.

"As you might be able to hear right now I lost my voice, like I’m still recovering but from the very first play when we saw the running back fumble, like get body slammed onto the ground I thought, 'Hey we might have a chance,'" said Ingram.

The Trojans took that chance and ran with it. They defeated the LSU Tigers 24-21 at their Homecoming game.

"Knowing that we were able to beat such a huge school, especially at their homecoming game, it's kind of like a slap in the face and it's just an awesome feeling," said Jordan Goodman, a junior at Troy University.

Troy University saw the win as an opportunity to throw some shade, and they took to Twitter:

Hey @LSU, thanks for having us down for homecoming! We really enjoyed it! ?? — Troy University (@TROYUnews) October 1, 2017

All jokes aside, a representative for Troy University said this win puts Troy back on the map.

“Things like this that attract attention to the university and show us in a positive light can’t help but increase our chances at getting good students and increasing enrollment," said Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development at Troy University.

