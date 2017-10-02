Motorcycle causes fire inside Montgomery strip mall

Montgomery Fire officials responded to an early morning fire in the 3600 block of Perry Court early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Omari Whiting, a strip mall motorcycle shop, located behind the Cloverland Shopping area, was seen in flames sometime after midnight.

The flames were extinguished quickly, and the shop sustained minor smoke damage. There was also minor damage to the room where the fire started.

Whiting says at this time, investigators have determined the fire started from a motorcycle.

