Suspects wanted in Opelika armed robbery still at large

Opelika Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning.

According to Opelika Police, officers responded to a call of a robbery at 280 Marathon, 1100 Columbus Parkway around 2:55 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene they found two gunshot victims. The first victim sustained life-threatening injuries and had had to be airlifted to a medical center in Georgia. His condition is currently unknown. The second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an East Alabama medical center.

Security camera footage suggests that there were three suspects; two who went into the business and one who stayed in the car. The first suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a baseball cap with a logo. The second suspect is also described as a black male who was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a white shirt, dark pants, and white shoes.

The suspects who entered the business demanded money and then began shooting, according to police. The suspects then fled the scene with the third suspect in a dark-colored car with a sunroof and a spoiler on the rear.

The amount of money taken during the robbery is currently unknown.

Opelika Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle to call their Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. Citizens may also call their Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665 if they wish to remain anonymous.

