Eric: Fall is in the air

Brisk easterly winds are adding a little chill to the air, by Alabama's standards. Those winds will help keep temperatures on the cooler side today before another warming trend builds back in through the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies aren't producing anything more than a random raindrop this morning. But we can't rule out a stray shower at any point throughout the day. Forecast highs could get to 80ish from Montgomery west, but highs could stay in the 70s across east Alabama where easterly flow will limit daytime heating.

Definitely more Fall than Summer in today's forecast.

Speaking of easterly winds, gusts could approach 25 mph at times today. That's not enough for any damage issues, but enough to wobble the car around if you don't have both hands on the wheel.

REST OF THE WEEK: Today's forecast is the oddball of the week. Clouds break for sunshine starting tomorrow, and sunny skies will continue for the rest of the week. Temperatures will moderate in response to that sunshine with middle 80s tomorrow and upper 80s toward the second half of the week.

