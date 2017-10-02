Troy Coach Neal Brown to hold weekly briefing following LSU upse - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Troy Coach Neal Brown to hold weekly briefing following LSU upset

(Source: Troy Athletics) Troy fans react to win against LSU (Source: Troy Athletics) Troy fans react to win against LSU
TROY, AL (WSFA) -

After spoiling LSU’s homecoming, the Troy Trojans are gearing up for the Battle of the Belt, a mid-week Sun Belt Conference matchup against South Alabama.

Head Coach Neal Brown will hold his weekly media briefing on Monday. We will stream this on our news app, website and Facebook page.

Below is a look at what Brown had to say following Saturday’s win:

