WATCH LIVE: Senate Minority Leader, ASU President-Elect Quinton Ross holds news conference

Alabama Senate Minority Leader and Alabama State University President-Elect Quinton Ross will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the Alabama State House.

MOBILE USERS: WATCH LIVE STREAM HERE

Ross was appointed on Sept. 8 to be the university's 15th president. The ASU Board of Trustees approved his contract Friday.

The board approved a three-year contract with an annual salary of $300,000.

According to the university, no date has been set for Ross' swearing-in ceremony.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.