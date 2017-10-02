Making music and memories at Jeff Davis HS

If there is one thing that gets taken just as seriously as as football in the South, it would be band. One teacher is guiding the marching Vols at Jeff Davis high school both on and off the field, and his name is Brandon Howard.

Growing up, a lot of Howard's family members were teachers... he quickly learned his personality traits fit the mold of an educator.

"I found out at a young age that I was good at relaying information and teaching people how to, lets say, play music... so I looked into it and became an educator and it is something I enjoy doing," said Howard.

The skills learned from studying music can truly help kids throughout all aspects of life; being the band teacher allows Mr. Howard to watch his students succeed not only in his class, but at everything they do.

"It teaches so many skills that goes along with everything else that they are doing within the classroom.... from math skills to social skills and even learning how to be accountable for different things, it [music] teaches them how to be better students," said Howard. "Their minds are always moving, so it helps them expand their mind for anything else they use in education."

And whether they are marching during sporting events, acing a test or graduating high school, Mr. Howard feels immense pride watching his students succeed.

"Seeing them grow and prosper. That's the mostly rewarding part of my job. When I see the kids out there enjoying themselves, I really get a kick out of that," Howard said.

Congrats Mr. Howard - you're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.