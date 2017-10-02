Man arrested for attempted murder after Opp shooting

A man is facing charges including attempted murder after a shooting in Opp on Saturday.

According to the Opp Police Department, Justin L. Long, 24, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm and attempted murder.

The charges are related to a situation that happened around 2 p.m. Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of West Cummings Avenue after receiving a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old victim who has suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Officers began a search of the area and located Long hiding under a storage building. Long was then taken into custody, according to police.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.