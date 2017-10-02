Bojangles' to open third Montgomery location in Montgomery

Popular fast food restaurant Bojangles’ will open its third location in the city of Montgomery on Tuesday.

Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will hold a grand opening for its newest location on Ann Street at 6 a.m. Unlike the other locations, this location will feature a ‘biscuit theater’ which will allow diners to peer through a glass window and witness Bojangles master biscuit makers. There will also be Wi-Fi, community tables and a variety of seating options for groups of all sizes.

The company plans to celebrate the event with a day-long grand opening celebration including $5 gift cards for the first 50 dine-in customers. There will also be a drawing to win breakfasts for a year, officials say.

Along with the gift cards and drawing there will be free food give-a-ways between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m. Bo-Berry Biscuits will be free with any food purchase until 2 p.m. The legendary iced tea and kid’s meals will then be free with any purchase between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Ann Street location will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.