Death investigation underway in Montgomery

Montgomery Police have begun a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside her residence.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, officers responded to the 1900 block of South Court Street after an elderly woman had not been seen for more than a week. The woman was found deceased inside the home.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time, according to Duckett.

No other information has been released.

