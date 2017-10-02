Reactions to the Las Vegas shooting from around Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Reactions to the Las Vegas shooting from around Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Kay Ivey:

Ivey also ordered flags across the state lowered to half staff:

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon:

Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones:

Louise and I are devastated by the horrific attack in Las Vegas. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Thanks to the brave first responders who quickly reacted placing their own lives in danger to confront the suspect and save countless lives.

As a former prosecutor who spearheaded an investigation into one of the most wanted domestic terrorists in recent history, I have confidence in local, state and federal law enforcement. I respect the investigative process and am waiting for more information about this tragedy from authorities. 

Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Roy Moore:

"Kayla and I are heartbroken this morning for those affected by the tragic shooting last night in Las Vegas. We are praying for the victims and their families and for the first responders who continue to provide treatment for the injured." 

