Reactions to the Las Vegas shooting from around Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey:

I’m praying for all affected by #LasVegas shooting. We remember those lost and injured. Senseless violence has no place in our society.

Ivey also ordered flags across the state lowered to half staff:

At the request of @POTUS and in memory and honor of the #LasVegas shooting victims, I've ordered flags to half-staff. Let's #PrayforVegas pic.twitter.com/h9hn2RzEWX

Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon:

Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones:

Louise and I are devastated by the horrific attack in Las Vegas. Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. Thanks to the brave first responders who quickly reacted placing their own lives in danger to confront the suspect and save countless lives.

As a former prosecutor who spearheaded an investigation into one of the most wanted domestic terrorists in recent history, I have confidence in local, state and federal law enforcement. I respect the investigative process and am waiting for more information about this tragedy from authorities.