Camp Hill man charged with murder after Dadeville shooting

A Camp Hill man is facing murder charges after a shooting left one man dead and another injured in Dadeville.

According to Dadeville Police, Dazmon Notorious Shaw, 22, is charged with one count of murder. Shaw turned himself into investigators on Friday.

The charges are related to a shooting that took place 12:47 p.m. Thursday in the area of Jah Street. Officers were called to the area after receiving reports of gunshots, according to police. When officers arrived at the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, John Farrel Adamson, 27 of Jacksons Gap, died at the hospital. The other, 37-year-old Gerald A. Haggerty also of Jacksons Gap, was airlifted to another hospital and is in stable condition.

Shaw was transported to the Barbour County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Tallapoosa Narcotics Taskforce. Anyone with information is asked to call Dadeville Police at 256-825-6212, the secret witness hotline at 256-827-2035 or email.

