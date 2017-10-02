McKenzie woman dies in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a McKenzie woman, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Capt. Tracy Nelson says, Wander Jean Raines Garcia, 54, was killed when her 2004 Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Leif Wallis Mohrman of Cedar, MI. Garcia who was not using a seatbelt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 55 near McKenzie, according to Nelson.

No other details in the crash have been released.

