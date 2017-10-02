Gov. Ivey calls special election to fill seat vacated by Ross

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a proclamation to set special election dates for Alabama Senate District 26, which was previously held by Dr. Quinton Ross.

According to Ivey’s office, the primary has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 12 with a runoff Tuesday, Feb. 27 and the general election on Tuesday, May 15.

If there is no need, based on the number of qualifying candidates for a primary, the general election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the governor’s office. If a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“As we look forward to Dr. Quinton Ross taking his experience to Alabama State University, I also want to ensure that the people of Montgomery have the opportunity to select their representative,” Ivey said. “Elected representation is a central component of our government, and I encourage all those that live in Senate District 26 to participate in this special election.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. the deadline for all independent candidates or minor parties is Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Senate District 26 represents a portion of Montgomery County.

Ross resigned from the Alabama Senate Monday to accept the position of Alabama State University president

