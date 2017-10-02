McKenzie residents begging for ALDOT intervention on deadly highway

McKenzie residents and town leaders are getting tired of it - the killing of residents who often get rear-ended on Highway 55.

The highway has no turn lanes.

The most recent fatality happened Saturday afternoon as the driver was waiting in the fast lane to turn left into the city. The driver behind her collided with the car.

Just last week, Mayor Lester Odom met with Alabama Department of Transportation officials requesting turning lanes at each of the three exits going into McKenzie. Odom was reportedly told the state didn't have the money.

WSFA 12 News reached out to ALDOT this morning and was told the agency is still gathering information.

McKenzie is a town of around 600 in Butler County.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.