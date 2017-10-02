3 from Montgomery among 4 killed in Macon County crash

Four people were killed, including three from Montgomery, in a crash Saturday night in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a van and truck collided just after 7 p.m. on Highway 186 three miles northeast of Tuskegee.

The driver of the van, Gladys Yvonne Rush, 45, and two passengers, Lisa Maria Robertson, 51, and Joshua Emile West, 43, all of Montgomery, were killed.

The driver of the truck, Brent Benjamine Cobb, 41, of Madison, Mississippi, was also killed.

No other details were released.

